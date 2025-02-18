Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of J. M. Smucker worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 3,128.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $102.07 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $99.81 and a 1 year high of $127.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average is $113.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 87.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.78.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

