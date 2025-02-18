Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,741 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,758,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,280,000 after purchasing an additional 574,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,540,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,269,000 after buying an additional 417,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,957,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,276,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 12.7% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,676,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $104,313,000 after buying an additional 301,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,387,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,957,000 after acquiring an additional 232,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.87. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

