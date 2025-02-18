Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 9,397,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,503,000 after buying an additional 1,154,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,275,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,821,000 after acquiring an additional 157,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,323,000 after purchasing an additional 420,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,655,000 after buying an additional 31,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,004,000 after acquiring an additional 34,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rollins stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.76. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $52.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

