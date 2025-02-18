Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 10,301 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.87%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

