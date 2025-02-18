Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,407 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 112,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after purchasing an additional 60,926 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 216,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,492 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,888,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.11.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. This trade represents a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $26,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $127,904. The trade was a 17.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,942 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $169.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.33 and a 200-day moving average of $174.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

