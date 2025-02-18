Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,513 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,010 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $1,568,134.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,377,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,570,469.94. This trade represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,194 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,872. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average of $76.23.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

