Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,609 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jabil alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Jabil by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $3,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,108 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,040.40. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $169.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.59 and a 200-day moving average of $131.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on JBL. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.