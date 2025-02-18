Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 19,144 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,144 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Aptiv worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1,390.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002,090 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,909,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,766 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTV opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.61.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

