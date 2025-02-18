Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,408 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,833 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Akamai Technologies worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $1,064,291.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,196.36. This trade represents a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,840.22. This represents a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,782 shares of company stock worth $1,523,951. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.91. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $114.67.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

