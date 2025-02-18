Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,537 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.1% in the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.73.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

