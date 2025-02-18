Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,611 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Evergy worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,532,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,469,000 after purchasing an additional 288,619 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,848,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,650,000 after acquiring an additional 583,923 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 6,854.6% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,539,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,135,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,392,000 after buying an additional 634,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,294,000 after buying an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Mizuho started coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Shares of EVRG opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $67.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

