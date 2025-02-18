Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 4,392 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in FOX by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3,551.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $55.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FOX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,637,177.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

