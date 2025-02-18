Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 630 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.33.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $476.66 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $439.82 and a 200 day moving average of $433.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.