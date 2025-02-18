Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472,179 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 22,141 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.8% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $594,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,226,491.76. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $355.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

