Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,226.89. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $114.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.