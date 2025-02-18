Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,167,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,797,000 after purchasing an additional 882,047 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,339,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,215,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,468,000 after purchasing an additional 53,378 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,480,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,131,000 after purchasing an additional 405,685 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 842.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,262,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,420,000 after buying an additional 5,598,091 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 19.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.97.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

