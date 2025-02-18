Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 763,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,241,000 after buying an additional 381,754 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,368,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,078,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,971,000 after buying an additional 114,018 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth $15,231,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,742,000 after purchasing an additional 96,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHDN. StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $122.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $111.10 and a one year high of $150.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.409 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.47%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

