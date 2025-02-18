Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Corpay alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Corpay by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC increased its position in Corpay by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,961.88. This represents a 81.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPAY shares. Wolfe Research raised Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPAY

Corpay Price Performance

Corpay stock opened at $377.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.10 and a 52 week high of $400.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.83 and a 200-day moving average of $340.30.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.