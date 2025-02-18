Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Holdings Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,288 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,210,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736,247 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,533,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,675 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,380,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,555,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 395.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 899,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after acquiring an additional 718,182 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,282. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.