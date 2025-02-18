Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,497 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 3,889.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Devon Energy by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

