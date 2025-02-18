Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Stake Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $13,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.33.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $476.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.