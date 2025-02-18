Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Stock Holdings Increased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 165.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,638 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 64.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $17.40 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.50. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $16.89.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

