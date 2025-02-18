Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 492.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,207 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Julie A. Mcalindon sold 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $471,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,403 shares in the company, valued at $466,013.52. This trade represents a 50.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,102,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,135. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:EMN opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $114.50.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.23%.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
