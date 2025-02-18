eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in eBay by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $573,220,000 after purchasing an additional 335,035 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in eBay by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,447,627 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $354,695,000 after purchasing an additional 216,162 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,725,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $242,584,000 after purchasing an additional 125,708 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in eBay by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,758 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $117,009,000 after purchasing an additional 73,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,506,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $355,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,167 shares in the company, valued at $33,575,066.07. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,778.80. This represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Up 0.9 %

EBAY stock opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

