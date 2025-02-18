EPAM Systems (EPAM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect EPAM Systems to post earnings of $2.75 per share and revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $266.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,174. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,890. This trade represents a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,129,924. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

