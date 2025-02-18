EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get EQT alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 780.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of EQT by 92.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,825 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of EQT by 42.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 25.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 168.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08.

EQT Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at EQT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,038,086.64. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Get Our Latest Report on EQT

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.