Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 16,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.44.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.48. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.36 and a 12-month high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

