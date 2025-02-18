Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $303.81 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:HR opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.94. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Peter F. Sr Lyle, Sr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $172,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,576 shares in the company, valued at $457,372.96. The trade was a 60.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $134,772.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,534.78. This represents a 18.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $323,723 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

