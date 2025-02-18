Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $11,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Incyte alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Incyte by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $45,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,675.68. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $455,521.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.04. The trade was a 16.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,695 shares of company stock worth $1,444,356. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Up 0.6 %

INCY opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.