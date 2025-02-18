International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stake Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,664,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,629 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,489,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $464,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,414 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 70.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 708,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,299,000 after buying an additional 293,760 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $22,399,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,467,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,363,000 after buying an additional 196,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

