Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1,664.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.