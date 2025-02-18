iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.