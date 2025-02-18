Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,564 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Jacobs Solutions worth $13,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,778,000 after buying an additional 47,211 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth $3,205,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of J stock opened at $128.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.95 and a fifty-two week high of $150.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.