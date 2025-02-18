Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

JNJ opened at $156.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.95. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $376.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.