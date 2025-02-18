Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 27.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,133,000 after purchasing an additional 522,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 13.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405,256 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 24,194.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 377,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,459,000 after purchasing an additional 375,495 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Leidos by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 841,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,223,000 after buying an additional 239,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 53.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,891,000 after buying an additional 199,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Leidos from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.27.

Shares of LDOS opened at $132.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.98 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,260. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

