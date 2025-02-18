Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 36,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tesla by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,215,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tesla by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $355.84 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.50.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

