Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Holdings Raised by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.60.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $153.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.