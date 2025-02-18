Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA opened at $339.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.04 and a 200-day moving average of $322.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $252.98 and a 1-year high of $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.40.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total transaction of $7,729,261.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,126,134.54. This represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total transaction of $1,270,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,586.54. This represents a 60.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,580,191 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

