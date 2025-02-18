Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $318.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.85. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $266.75 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zebra Technologies

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.