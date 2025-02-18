Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 19.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.97.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

