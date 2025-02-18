Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Molina Healthcare worth $14,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 50.0% during the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $272.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.32 and a 12-month high of $423.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

