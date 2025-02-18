MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Holdings Increased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,170,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,859,000 after acquiring an additional 113,878 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 618,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,166,000 after purchasing an additional 105,265 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 918,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,023,000 after purchasing an additional 91,369 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 367.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 56,430 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MSM. Stephens cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

NYSE MSM opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.79. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.79 and a 12-month high of $104.76.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.15%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.