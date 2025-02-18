New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,071 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,513,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $138,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,224 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $487,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,986 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $55,132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,100,693 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $138,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,520,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $160,367,000 after purchasing an additional 995,649 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.5 %

HAL opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

