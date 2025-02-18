New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PTC by 8.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PTC by 9.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

Shares of PTC opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.10 and its 200 day moving average is $183.44. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.30 and a 12-month high of $203.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,298.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,344,221.91. This represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,600. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,716. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

