New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 195.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,092.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other PPL news, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $47,675.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,951.32. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $32,843.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,460.72. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,794 shares of company stock worth $661,338. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

PPL Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.97%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

