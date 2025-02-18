New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.20 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $1,140,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 123,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 79,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

