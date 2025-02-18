New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $885,000 Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,010.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,557,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,057 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 32,962.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,521 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 352.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 804,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,317,000 after purchasing an additional 627,121 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,330,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,227,000 after purchasing an additional 456,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 746,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 389,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG opened at $107.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.42 and a 52-week high of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.34 and its 200-day moving average is $91.78.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.22%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

