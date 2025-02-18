New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Clorox were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 46,877.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,095,000 after buying an additional 4,490,421 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP increased its position in shares of Clorox by 512.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 542,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,315,000 after purchasing an additional 453,624 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 424.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,390,000 after purchasing an additional 435,971 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 5,442.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,622,000 after purchasing an additional 268,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Clorox by 302.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 353,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after acquiring an additional 265,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Barclays upped their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Clorox stock opened at $147.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

