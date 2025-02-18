New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $977,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $114,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 86,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of -39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -182.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

