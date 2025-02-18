New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

